Openlink wins Central Banking's 2018 FinTech & RegTech Award for excellence in risk management technology

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ION, the largest global provider of trading, analytics and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities and treasury management, today announced that Openlink has won the inaugural Central Banking FinTech & RegTech Award for "Best Risk Management Technology Solution."

Central Banking Publications established the FinTech & RegTech Awards program in 2018. The practitioner category of "Best Risk Management Technology Solution" focuses on platforms or tools that enable central banks, regulators, and supervisors to facilitate market surveillance and help organizations actively monitor traders' activities to ensure compliance with mandates from regulators, clients or internal teams.

Openlink earned the risk management technology award based on the proven surveillance, monitoring, analysis and reporting capabilities of its comprehensive and fully integrated platform for financial trading and risk management (FTRM). Clients can monitor and measure compliance by multiple parameters-such as trade, portfolio, asset type, legal agreement, and business unit-and, as needed, instantaneously warn traders or block trades that are out of compliance. The product includes an extensive business rules engine that can detect and capture market manipulation and unusual trading activities.

Moreover, the Openlink solution is built on the latest technologies and a flexible architecture for optimal performance and scalability, enabling real-time enforcement of computationally intensive portfolio analytics. This includes internal market and credit risk mandates such as Value-at-Risk, Relative Value-at-Risk, Potential Future Exposure, X-Value Adjustments, and performance benchmark comparisons. Full historical trading data for all instruments provides transparency into the entire trade lifecycle, complemented by customizable dashboards and reports that provide a single source of the truth to inform accurate and effective decision-making.

Racheal King, Chairperson of Central Banking's FinTech & RegTech Global Awards, said, "Openlink's platform has proven success in a tough market. With a number of clients worldwide, Openlink made great effort to ensure its technology is supporting the treasury and financial risk management operations of central banks and other official institutions."

Rich Grossi, CEO of Openlink, said, "We are honored to earn the very first FinTech and RegTech award for 'Best Risk Management Technology Solution.' Openlink is committed to helping our clients find new ways to address emerging business challenges, mitigate risk, and comply with evolving regulations."

Openlink's growing client base includes some of the world's most influential central banks, financial institutions, and corporate treasury operations on five continents. Openlink's FTRM platform is available on-premises or via Openlink Cloud.

Award winners will be recognized at the annual Central Banking Awards FinTech & RechTech event in Singapore on September 6, 2018.

About Openlink

Openlink (www.openlink.com), a division of ION, provides award-winning solutions for trading, treasury and risk management to serve energy companies, commodity-intensive corporations, and financial services institutions-on-premises and via the Openlink Cloud.

