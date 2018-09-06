sprite-preloader
06.09.2018
PR Newswire

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, September 6

CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Company has today declared a first interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2018 to 30 April 2019.

A first interim dividend of 2.19p (2.02p: 2017) per Ordinary share will be paid on 1 October 2018 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 21 September 2018, with an ex-dividend date of 20 September 2018.

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

6 September 2018


