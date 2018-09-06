Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, September 6
CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC
INTERIM DIVIDEND
The Company has today declared a first interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2018 to 30 April 2019.
A first interim dividend of 2.19p (2.02p: 2017) per Ordinary share will be paid on 1 October 2018 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 21 September 2018, with an ex-dividend date of 20 September 2018.
Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary
6 September 2018