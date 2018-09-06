sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.09.2018
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 6

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Fund NameNAV per share (GBP)SEDOLNAV DATE
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited2.4243
B61ND55 (UK)

06 September 2018

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
ts236@ntrs.com


