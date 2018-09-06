

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission said Thursday that it approved Apple's merger plan for Shazam, a music recognition app. The deal worth $400 million was announced by Apple in last December.



The app can be used to identify various song titles, lyrics and the singers from music playing around. It can also guide Apple's iTunes users to recognize and buy songs online using smartphones. The app will support various languages including traditional Chinese.



The European Commission was initially under the impression that the merger would reduce competition and hence it ordered for a probe.



Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: 'Data is key in the digital economy. We must therefore carefully review transactions which lead to the acquisition of important sets of data, including potentially commercially sensitive ones, to ensure they do not restrict competition. After thoroughly analysing Shazam's user and music data, we found that their acquisition by Apple would not reduce competition in the digital music streaming market.'



