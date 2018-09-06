XPEL, Inc. to Present at the MicroCap Leadership Summit

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2018 / XPEL, Inc. (TSX-V: DAP.U), a leading supplier of automotive paint protection and window film, announced today that Ryan Pape, Chief Executive Officer and Barry Wood, Chief Financial Officer will be participating at the third annual MicroCap Leadership Summit, hosted by MicroCapClub, on Friday, September 28, 2018, at the Westin Chicago Northwest Hotel in Itasca, Illinois. The MicroCap Leadership Summit utilizes a small group format whereby XPEL will present to approximately 50 retail and institutional MicroCap investors throughout the day.

For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit http://microcapclub.com/summit/

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, UK, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com

About XPEL, Inc.

XPEL leads the industry in designing, manufacturing and distributing high-performance automotive paint and headlamp protection film technologies. Using XPEL's proprietary software and materials, our professional design team develops products that deliver the ultimate in vehicle protection, meeting the demands of a broad range of makes and models. With more than 70,000 vehicle-specific applications and a global network of trained installers, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations in providing high-quality products, customer service and technical support. XPEL, Inc. (TSXV: DAP.U) is publicly traded on the TSXV Exchange. Visit www.xpel.com for more information.

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

Phone: (203) 972-9200

Email: jnesbett@institutionalms.com

SOURCE: XPEL, Inc.