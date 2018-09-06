Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2018) - EVI Global Group Developments Corp. (CSE: EVI) ("EVI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Borganic Consulting Inc. ("Borganic"), which is focused on the commercial extraction of cannabidiol ("CBD") from industrial hemp. Borganic has engineered a proprietary commercial scale extraction technology that is more cost efficient than other traditional extraction processes. Borganic has also secured an exclusive joint venture partnership with UK based DragonFly Biosciences, LLC ("DragonFly") to build a CBD extraction facility to service the European Union ("EU"). DragonFly's 2018 harvest of 420 hectares of CBD rich hemp is expected to produce a minimum of 4.5 million grams of CBD. The extraction facility has the capability to produce over 18 million grams of CBD annually making it one of the largest refineries of CBD in Europe. The Company has also received multiple enquiries from other EU based hemp producers to extract CBD for them under contract. Cannabis News Wire projects that the worldwide CBD market will grow to more than a $2 billion industry within two years with a 39 percent compounded annual growth rate.

The LOI is for EVI to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Borganic for a purchase price consisting of 30,000,000 shares of EVI, adjusted for any of Borganic's outstanding liabilities on the closing date. As a condition to closing the acquisition, EVI will close a financing to raise an aggregate of C$3,000,000. Borganic has granted EVI a binding 60-day exclusivity period to execute a definitive agreement, complete due diligence and raise the required capital. The acquisition is anticipated to close in Q4 of 2018 assuming legal, regulatory and exchange approval of the transaction.

Private Placement

The Company is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 12,000,000 units at a price of C$0.25 per unit for gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000. Management of the Company may decide to increase the size of the financing by up to an additional $500,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 for 1 year. The units issued in the offering are subject to a four-month hold period.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the financing to certain eligible finders in the form of cash and/or securities.

"The use of CBD in the EU far exceeds its use in North America and represents mostly untapped business opportunity. Borganic's partnership with Dragonfly positions Borganic a year ahead of most competitors. This is the opportunity we've been looking for," exalted Jason Dussault, CEO of EVI Developments Corp. "The anticipated closing of this strategic acquisition is expected to establish us as a market leader in the CBD manufacturing market within the EU."

About Borganic Consulting Inc.

Borganic is focused on the commercial extraction of cannabidiol from industrial hemp and has engineered a proprietary commercial scale extraction process that is more cost efficient than other traditional extraction processes. Borganic's process utilizes a food grade ethanol extraction process that is far cleaner than many of the other commercial processes, which use harmful and potentially carcinogenetic products such as hexane and butane for extraction. Borganic has signed an exclusive three-year joint venture agreement with DragonFly Biosciences, LLC, a United Kingdom based corporation, to build an extraction facility in the European Union. Under the agreement, Borganic will process all the hemp produced from DragonFly's licenses in Bulgaria where they have planted over 1,200 acres of hemp and expect to harvest a minimum of 4.5 million grams of CBD for the EU market in September 2018.

About EVI Global Group Developments Corp.

EVI Global Group Developments Corp. (CSE:EVI) is a Vancouver, British Columbia based natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties, with its primary focus on its silica properties, located within British Columbia.

