Canada's Military Veterans to be part of solution in need for skilled coders, cyber security and data analytics professionals

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2018) - Wayne Gudbranson, leading Tech Industry Advisor, and the driving force behind the definitive listing of Canadian IT Companies of the annual Branham300, has been appointed to the Advisory Board for Coding for Veterans - a private sector service to our Canadian Military Veterans preparing them to enter the civilian workforce.

Jeff Musson, CEO of Dynamite Networks, and Founder of Coding For Veterans, welcomed Gudbranson, "Wayne brings a tremendous passion, network and insight to our goal for this world class cause of upskilling and developing high-demand skills amongst Canadian veterans in coding, cyber security, data analytics and IT management."

The Coding For Veteran's academic partner, Northeastern University, will provide online delivery to enable access for veterans wherever they choose to study in completing their academic program. Coding For Veterans, along with industry partners, will further enable each veteran's effective transition to the civilian economy through key cultural coaching, career collaboration and industry knowledge sharing and networking.

Mr. Gudbranson noted, "I'm excited to be part of this important effort. Branham Group will bring our considerable resources to the table to help define and to achieve the learning objectives of the program. We embrace the ultimate goal of the program - good IT jobs secured for trained veterans!"

Patrick Shaw, Executive Director of Coding For Veterans added to the welcome of Mr. Gudbranson to the Advisory Board, "Wayne has built tremendous insight to the Canadian IT sector as a leading analyst on top of the 25 year history of the Branham300. As a respected Industry Partner he will add significantly to the qualifications and preparations of our program participants as they prepare for new roles in the civilian economy."

Gudbranson encouraged others to join in the Coding For Veterans cause, "I encourage every IT business leader to consider how you might be part of or show support for this initiative. You gain a priority track to recruit the skilled tech graduates of the program, and your organization will gain recognition and differentiation for your brand or service and establish a unique profile with many public-sector decision makers."

Shaw noted that, "the Coding for Veterans program will be a part of the 4th Annual Tech Day on Parliament Hill on September 26th. (https://techdayph2018.eventbrite.ca) For those business leaders who would be interested in participating in Tech Day on the Hill including sponsorship opportunities, we would welcome companies to join us."

For More Information:

Patrick Shaw, Executive Director, Coding For Veterans

P. 4166291696

E. Pat@codingforveterans.com

Learn more here: https://codingforveterans.com/

About Coding For Veterans:

Coding For Veterans along with key industry and academic partners has established a program to teach computer programming skills along with advanced course work in the areas of cyber security, data analytics to men and women from Canada's armed forces. Coding for Veterans is an intensive program designed to equip veterans from the Canadian military with the skills required to enter and succeed in Canada's technology-based workforce. Coding For Veterans primary purpose is to provide the men and women of Canada's military with the necessary skill set required to excel in the Innovation Economy.

About Branham Group:

As enterprises expand worldwide in search of new markets, the need for complimentary global and local business intelligence increases. All of Branham's analyses, strategies and recommendations are based on primary in-house research that spans the global market. We uncover and document the latest developments, following user trends and next-generation IT leaders.

The Branham300 (www.branhamgroup.com) is the definitive listing of Canada's top publicly traded and privately held ICT companies, ranked by revenue. It also highlights Up and Coming companies that are about to make a splash, and prominent multinationals operating in Canada.

The companies on the Branham300 Top 250 list generate more than half of the nation's ICT sector revenue.

The Branham300 offers readers a snapshot of the Canadian ICT market, and is the gauge by which technology companies in Canada measure their success. For more information about Branham Group and the Branham300 please send us an email to team@branhamgroup.com.