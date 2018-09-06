Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Senvion S.A. (IRSH) Senvion S.A.: Supervisory Board in discussions with Yves Rannou regarding an appointment as Chief Executive Officer 06-Sep-2018 / 16:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Senvion S.A.: Supervisory Board in discussions with Yves Rannou regarding an appointment as Chief Executive Officer* Luxembourg, September 6, 2018 - In the process of succession planning for the office of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Supervisory Board of Senvion S.A. ('Senvion') is currently in discussions with Yves Rannou regarding his appointment as Chief Executive Officer. Senvion Investor Relations contact (Notifying Person): Anja Siehler Senior Manager - Capital Markets phone: +352 26 00 - 5285 email: anja.siehler@senvion.com Contact: Anja Siehler Tel: +352 26 00 5285 Mobil: +4915221817093 E-mail: anja.siehler@senvion.com ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 Category Code: BOA TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 549300WUKZSK5CX6SM09 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5977 EQS News ID: 721387 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2018 10:08 ET (14:08 GMT)