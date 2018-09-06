Globe Capital Limited - New Subsidiary and Change of Adviser

6 September 2018

New subsidiary and Change of Corporate Adviser

Globe Capital Limited is pleased to announce the setup of a new office in Business Bay, Dubai. The company has also set up a new subsidiary; Vogel Marketing Services FZE in Ajman, United Arab Emirates. The company will promote companies from the UK and EU within the gulf region.

David Barnett will be the sole director of Vogel.

Globe is also pleased to announce the appointment of First Sentinel Corporate Finance as the Company's new Corporate Advisor.



The Directors of the company accept responsibility for this announcement.

David Barnett

Chairman

Globe Capital Ltd

Tel +1-855-280-6793

E-mail: admin@globecapitalltd.com

NEX Corporate Adviser:

Brian Stockbridge

First Sentinel Corporate Finance

Suite 12A

55 Park Lane

Mayfair, London

W1K 1NA

Tel +44 (0) 207 183 7405

E-mail: Brian@first-sentinel.com