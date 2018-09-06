sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.09.2018
PR Newswire

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

PR Newswire

London, September 6

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)


SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT: Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2018

A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2018 will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2018 may also be viewed at:

http://www.blackrock.co.uk/brla

6 September 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire