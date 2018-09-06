Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2018) - Deer Horn Capital (CSE: DHC) (OTC: GODYF) announced that according to a recent article in the journal Science Advances, tellurium nanoparticles could triple the rate of evaporation for solar desalination. According to the Science Advances article, published in the August 2018 edition, a broadband absorber made of tellurium nanoparticles with a wide size distribution can absorb more than 85% solar radiation in the entire spectrum.

This would effectively increase the temperature of the absorber irradiated by sunlight from 29° to 85°C within 100 seconds. These findings suggest that tellurium nanoparticles can provide an advanced photothermal conversion material for solar-enabled water evaporation.

If effective on a commercial scale, the process could reduce the energy needed for desalination plants by ten times. This would provide significant cost savings, as more than half the costs of operating desalination plants is attributed to energy. The International Desalination Association reports there are currently more than 18,400 desalination plants operating worldwide, providing water for more than 300 million people in 150 countries.

The Deer Horn project, a gold-silver-tellurium deposit in west-central British Columbia, is located 135 kilometres southwest of the community of Burns Lake and 36 kilometres south of the Huckleberry mine.

Deer Horn has produced positive economics in a Preliminary Economic Analysis and, to management's knowledge, hosts Canada's only NI 43-101 tellurium resource. The PEA was calculated from only 450 metres of a 2.4 kilometre-long mineralized system that remains open to the west, east and down-dip.

The USGS report identified: "The Deer Horn intermediate-sulfidation epithermal deposit in west-central British Columbia, Canada, contains high gold and silver grades with abundant base-metal sulfides and telluride minerals."

The main use of tellurium is for development of cadmium-tellurium film in photovoltaic solar cells, which is considered to be an emerging application. The solar energy industry represents the largest share of the tellurium market today, accounting for nearly 40 percent of annual tellurium consumption.

According to a 2017 "Critical Mineral Resources" report by the United States Geological Survey, Tellurium is a very rare element that averages only 3 parts per billion in Earth's upper crust. It is three times rarer than gold, comparable to the rarity of platinum and rarer than most "rare earth" metals. Most refined tellurium is recovered as a by product from the electrorefining of copper. The USGS report calculated that the world currently depends on copper mining for roughly 90 percent of its tellurium supply. However, as copper grades continue to decline, copper miners are turning to different recovery methods to exploit lower-grade ore.

The demand for tellurium is further supported by a June 2018 report by Technavio, a leading global technology research and advisory company, which stated: "The global tellurium market 2018-2022 is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 3%. A key factor driving the market's growth is the increased demand from the consumers electronics industry. They offer potential solutions to a wide range of application such as mobile phones, LED displays, and wearable electronic devices."

Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, stated: "On a relative scale, there isn't a lot of high-grade copper left for the supply of tellurium. As these higher-grade copper deposits wind down, production from lower-grade deposits, where tellurium is excluded, will dominate the industry. This will certainly impact tellurium output in the years ahead."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.deerhorncapital.ca, contact Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, at 604-789-5653 or email tyrone@deerhorncapital.ca. Investor relations is handled by Craig Doctor, who can be reached at 604-278-4656 or by email at craig@DocsConsultingltd.com.

