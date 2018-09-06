

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) has issued a recall for about two million F-150 pickup trucks in North America to fix seat belt pretensioners that could ignite fires. The F-150 has been the top selling U.S. vehicle by any manufacturer for more than 40 years.



Ford said it is recalling select 2015-18 Ford F-150 Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cab vehicles after its investigation found that front seat belt pretensioners in these trucks can generate excessive sparks when they deploy.



When sufficient sparks are present, gases exhausted inside the lower portion of the B-pillar by the pretensioners may ignite. If this gas ignites, components behind the B-pillar such as insulation and carpet may subsequently catch fire.



Ford said it is aware of 17 reports of smoke or fire in the U.S. and six in Canada. However, the company is not aware of any accidents or injuries as a result of this condition.



There are approximately 1.996 million vehicles in North America relating to this concern, including 1.62 million vehicles in the U.S. and its federalized territories, 339,884 in Canada and 36,780 in Mexico.



The recall covers the 2015-18 model year Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant from March 12, 2014 through August 23, 2018, and 2015-18 model year Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant from August 20, 2014 through August 23, 2018.



Ford noted that dealers will remove insulation material from the B-pillar trim as well as remove remnants of wiring harness tape in the B-pillar area, and apply heat-resistant tape to the carpet and its insulation.



Dealers also will modify the back interior panels of Regular Cab vehicles. These repairs will be provided at no cost to customers, Ford said.



While reporting its second-quarter financial results in July, Ford said its F-Series sales topped 236,000 units in the quarter.



In mid-May, Ford restarted production of the F-150 at the Dearborn plant after about one week of downtime. This followed the massive May 2 fire at the Meridian Magnesium Products facility in Eaton Rapids, Michigan, resulted in a parts shortage.



