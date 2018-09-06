PharmaPoint: Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Market Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2026- ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, September 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic, inflammatory neurological disorder characterized pathologically by demyelination, axonal transection, and neurodegeneration within the central nervous system. It is the most common cause of non-traumatic neurological disability in young adults, afflicting at least 2.5 million people worldwide. In most patients, the disease is characterized initially by episodes of reversible neurological deficits, which is often followed by progressive neurological deterioration over time. The precise etiology of MS remains incompletely elucidated, but it is believed to involve a complex interaction between various environmental and genetic factors.

Access Complete Research Report athttps://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1370252-pharmapoint-multiple-sclerosis-global-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2026.html



The late-stage candidates include products from both established and emerging players with a wide range of mechanism of action (MOA). Progressive MS is a significant focus for product development, with 8 of the late-stage products targeting this patient group as an initial indication, such as protecting mitochondrial energy sources (idebenone), antioxidants (MD1003), promoting remyelination (opicinumab) and neuroprotection (ibudilast and laquinimod). There is currently a distinct lack of DMT options for patients with progressive MS subtypes, and patients remain significantly underserved. The majority of the Phase III candidates targeting RRMS are based on established MOAs, such as second generation S1P receptor modulators (ozanimod and ponesimod) or anti-CD20 mAbs (ofatumumab and ublituximab).



Scope

- Overview of MS: including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

- Annualized MS market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in three patient segments (RRMS, PPMS and SPMS), forecast from 2016 to 2026.

- Key topics covered: strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the MS therapeutics market

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for MS therapy. Promising candidates in Phase IIB or above were profiled.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global MS therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Get a Sample Copy of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Market Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2026 Research Report athttps://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1370252



Reasons to buy

The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global MS therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global MS therapeutics market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Order a Copy of this Research Report athttps://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1370252

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Moderate Growth Expected in the MS Market from 2016 to 2026

2.2 R&D and Corporate Strategies within the MS Market

2.3 Current Treatments Leave a High Level of Unmet Need in the MS Market

2.4 Opportunities Remain for Products that Will Fulfill Significant Unmet Needs in the MS Market

2.5 Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs Entering the MS Market Will Be a Key Driver of Growth

2.6 What Do the Physicians Think?

3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

4 Disease Overview

5 Epidemiology

6 Disease Management

7 Competitive Assessment

8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

9 Pipeline Assessment

10 Current and Future Players

11 Market Outlook

12 Appendix

Another Related Research Report:

Multiple Sclerosis: Competitive Landscape to 2026: Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is primarily considered an inflammatory demyelinating disorder of the CNS due to a dysfunctional immune system, leading to neurological disability1. The etiology of MS remains unknown; however, it is widely regarded as a complex interaction of genetic susceptibility, dysfunction of the immune system, and environmental factors.

Scope

This report combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace. Components of the slide deck include -

- Pipeline Assessment: regional breakdown, promising late-stage products, early-stage pipeline by molecule type

- Clinical Trials Assessment: trial breakdown by phase, leading industry and non-industry sponsors, enrollment analytics

- Commercial Assessment: leading marketed products, current and future players

- Competitive Landscape Analysis: key market events (2016-2026). Order a Copy of this Research Report athttps://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1608866

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.



Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http: //www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml