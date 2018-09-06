Marijuana News TodayIt's a fairly grim offering in the marijuana news today, as the pot stock market finally corrects after several weeks of outrageous gains and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warns investors to be wary of "scam artists" operating in the marijuana industry.The SEC note was primarily concerned with investment fraud, stating that crooks would be drawn to the marijuana industry due to its success.The release laid out several key tools that investors can use to avoid fraud, listed below:Unlicensed, unregistered sellers. Unlicensed, unregistered persons commit many of the securities frauds that target individual, Main.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...