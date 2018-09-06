sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,276 Euro		+0,008
+0,15 %
WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,332
5,457
19:54
5,366
5,448
19:53
06.09.2018 | 18:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 6

6 September 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 479.264. The highest price paid per share was 483.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 472.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0188% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 400,286,050(1) ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 902,307,500. Rightmove holds 16,460,530 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

(1) Restated for the impact of the 10:1 share subdivision effective 31 August 2018.

-Ends-

Contact: Gemma Cornish 01908 712 018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
202473 08:18:56
175473 08:18:56
33473 08:18:56
1763473 08:20:51
1101474 08:22:48
872474 08:22:48
715473 08:28:41
70473 08:28:41
1013473 08:28:41
868474 08:32:59
796474 08:32:59
1279474 08:32:59
404474 08:32:59
100474 08:35:12
1881474 08:35:12
1957474 08:43:25
1812474 08:48:54
1597474 08:54:47
124474 08:54:47
1904474 09:00:30
239474 09:09:21
925474 09:11:01
1741474 09:12:10
1690474 09:13:47
111474 09:14:35
1461473 09:20:12
201473 09:20:12
1768473 09:22:35
848474 09:24:37
950474 09:24:39
843475 09:29:36
91475 09:29:36
21475 09:29:36
180475 09:31:00
1493475 09:31:45
21475 09:31:45
322475 09:34:05
1767475 09:34:09
201475 09:42:47
1599475 09:42:47
171475 09:52:12
800475 09:56:22
1446475 09:56:36
167475 09:56:36
21475 09:56:36
800477 10:05:12
507477 10:05:56
1218477 10:05:56
1709477 10:09:28
78477 10:37:08
1532477 11:10:44
1940477 11:10:44
512477 11:13:31
1053477 11:13:31
888477 11:14:42
2022477 11:14:42
1328477 11:14:42
1825477 11:14:42
319477 11:14:42
984480 13:02:34
871480 13:02:34
1760479 13:03:11
1659478 13:07:29
530479 13:17:46
951479 13:17:46
372479 13:17:46
672479 13:19:12
155479 13:20:12
246479 13:22:06
1727479 13:22:06
1654479 13:24:47
1724479 13:24:49
1798479 13:28:47
1114478 13:34:20
563478 13:34:20
4478 13:44:31
63478 13:44:31
17478 13:44:31
9479 13:47:08
1817479 13:48:21
200479 13:50:44
200479 13:50:44
100479 13:50:44
528480 13:51:05
373480 13:51:05
61480 13:51:05
733480 13:51:05
800480 13:51:05
867480 13:56:40
821480 13:56:40
887480 13:56:40
16480 13:58:23
116481 13:59:27
1769481 13:59:27
1645481 14:01:14
351482 14:05:11
1907481 14:05:12
793481 14:07:21
249481 14:07:21
600481 14:07:21
239481 14:12:32
94481 14:12:33
1218482 14:18:01
49482 14:18:01
189482 14:21:17
951482 14:22:19
178482 14:22:19
98482 14:22:19
334482 14:22:19
1780482 14:25:17
189482 14:25:17
28482 14:25:17
1997481 14:29:47
21481 14:31:48
22482 14:35:01
198482 14:35:01
21482 14:35:01
200483 14:39:05
494483 14:39:45
1424483 14:39:45
2033482 14:40:41
800483 14:40:41
21482 14:41:09
344482 14:41:12
161482 14:41:12
400482 14:41:23
955482 14:41:23
729482 14:51:21
21482 14:51:21
2482 14:51:22
175483 14:53:03
720483 14:53:15
200483 14:53:34
1654482 14:54:40
839482 14:55:43
92482 14:58:28
193482 14:58:28
69482 14:58:28
20482 14:58:28
200482 14:58:29
883482 14:58:29
883482 14:58:29
193483 15:02:38
279483 15:02:38
1288483 15:03:11
21483 15:03:48
230483 15:03:48
272483 15:03:48
2001483 15:04:06
1978483 15:04:49
44481 15:07:31
2041482 15:10:03
304482 15:11:21
96482 15:11:21
120482 15:11:21
1211482 15:12:12
186482 15:15:09
210482 15:16:03
21482 15:16:03
974482 15:16:03
288482 15:16:07
1566482 15:16:34
200482 15:17:01
300482 15:17:01
988482 15:17:01
460482 15:17:01
1975482 15:22:14
723482 15:27:50
650482 15:28:13
532482 15:28:13
800482 15:28:13
141482 15:31:04
283482 15:31:04
21482 15:33:15
883482 15:33:15
135482 15:33:15
15483 15:34:30
264483 15:34:30
2000482 15:34:35
2046482 15:34:35
1799481 15:38:24
586480 15:42:05
236480 15:42:31
509480 15:42:31
423480 15:42:31
800480 15:43:58
347480 15:44:36
1535480 15:45:02
1649480 15:47:41
126480 15:47:41
1928481 15:52:51
1898482 15:58:25
871482 15:58:29
1087482 15:59:38
1863482 16:00:06
865481 16:00:45
200481 16:00:45
630481 16:00:45
615481 16:02:58
1192481 16:02:58
55481 16:05:00
200481 16:05:00
100481 16:05:00
1337481 16:05:00
367481 16:07:06
1234481 16:07:07
427481 16:07:07
366482 16:10:16
337483 16:13:25
21483 16:13:25
200483 16:13:25
337483 16:13:25
337483 16:13:25
2049482 16:13:30
337482 16:13:36
951482 16:14:11
129482 16:14:11
438482 16:14:11
190482 16:14:13
1879482 16:14:29
1721483 16:20:00
2038483 16:20:10
181482 16:22:36
2829482 16:22:36
73482 16:22:36
176482 16:22:36
495482 16:22:38

© 2018 PR Newswire