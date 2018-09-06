

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a weak start Thursday, but quickly recovered and climbed into positive territory. However, early gains eroded late in the afternoon and the market ended the day in the red.



Continued worry over global trade drove the European markets lower Thursday. While traders were encouraged by reports that the U.S. and Canada have made some progress in talks to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement, they were also concerned over the trade tensions between the U.S. and China.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.57 percent Thursday and finished at 8,818.72. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.49 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.54 percent.



The weak performance of the pharma heavyweights pressured the overall market Thursday. Novartis fell 1 percent after it agreed to sell selected portions of its Sandoz US portfolio to Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.



Roche also dropped 1 percent after the U.S. FDA informed the company that it has extended the review period for Tecentriq by three months.



Meanwhile, shares of Nestle gained 0.1 percent.



Sika was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, sinking 1.9 percent.



Credit Suisse declined 1.1 percent and UBS surrendered 0.9 percent. Julius Baer also finished lower by 0.9 percent.



Richemont fell 0.8 percent, while rival Swatch rose 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX