Zoom Video Communications: Zoom Named a Leader in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 06, 2018, provider of modern enterprise video communications services, today announced that analyst firm Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions. This is the fourth time Zoom has been positioned in this Gartner Magic Quadrant and its third time as a Leader.



The criteria used by Gartner to evaluate companies in the Magic Quadrant include completeness of vision and ability to execute. This report examined 13 vendors across a range of criteria and positioned Zoom as a Leader.

"We are very happy to receive this recognition from Gartner and to be placed in the Leaders quadrant again," said Eric S. Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom. "We believe that millions of happy users know that Zoom is a Leader in meeting solutions. We feel that this is evident in our industry-leading NPS score of 71, our viral user growth, and our 40+ billion annual meeting minutes. Zoom will continue to work hard to first and foremost deliver happiness to our customers. It is gratifying that Gartner has recognized our completeness of vision and ability to execute."

The news comes about six months after Zoom announced that it received the overall highest customer rating in the Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Meeting Solutions Market . The report notes that, within it, "Contributors share their firsthand experience of vendors and products through the various stages of the IT life cycle, from evaluation through deployment." As of todayof 4.7 out of 5 stars for the Meetings Solutions market based on 2434 reviews, and has the highest overall rating in its category among vendors with more than 11 reviews.

To read the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meetings Solutions, please visit here .

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Sources

Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions, Mike Fasciani, Tom Eagle, and Adam Preset, September 4, 2018. The report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Web Conferencing.

Gartner, Inc., Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Meeting Solutions Market, February 28, 2018

