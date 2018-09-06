Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 30th, 2018 to September 5th, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 30.08.2018 190,265 54.7379 5,764,245 XPAR 30.08.2018 59,685 54.7420 1,725,412 CHIX 30.08.2018 23,994 54.7388 1,313,403 TRQX 30.08.2018 15,104 54.7422 826,826 BATE 31.08.2018 370,959 54.1260 20,078,527 XPAR 31.08.2018 89,469 54.1893 4,848,262 CHIX 31.08.2018 28,548 54.1445 1,545,717 TRQX 31.08.2018 25,611 54.1615 1,387,130 BATE 03.09.2018 56,253 54.1088 3,043,782 XPAR 03.09.2018 13,365 54.0827 722,815 CHIX 03.09.2018 4,446 54.0975 240,517 TRQX 03.09.2018 2,815 54.1260 152,365 BATE 04.09.2018 263,232 53.8101 14,164,540 XPAR 04.09.2018 66,866 53.7468 3,593,834 CHIX 04.09.2018 24,009 53.7538 1,290,575 TRQX 04.09.2018 19,916 53.7597 1,070,678 BATE 05.09.2018 375,593 52.9432 19,885,095 XPAR 05.09.2018 56,944 52.9339 3,014,268 CHIX 05.09.2018 19,302 52.9158 1,021,381 TRQX 05.09.2018 58,479 52.7580 3,085,235 BATE Total 1,764,855 53.8100 94,966,934

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

