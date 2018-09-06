EY professionals appointed to leading academic and non-profit AI boards

-- Jeff Wong, EY Global Chief Innovation Officer, appointed to AI4ALL Advisory Board

-- Nigel Duffy, EY Global Innovation Artificial Intelligence Leader, appointed to Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL) Board for Systems That Learn

LONDON and PALO ALTO, California, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Wong, EY Global Chief Innovation Officer, and Nigel Duffy, EY Global Innovation Artificial Intelligence Leader, have joined boards at leading organizations focusing on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for positive social impact for the next three years.

Jeff Wong will sit on the AI4ALL Advisory Board, a non-profit organization working to increase diversity and inclusion in AI. Nigel Duffy will sit on the board of MIT's SystemsThatLearn@CSAIL, one of a series of research initiatives at MIT pioneering new approaches to computing.

Tess Posner, CEO of AI4ALL, says:

"Jeff's passion for fostering the next generation of business and technology leaders and embracing lifelong learning to keep up with disruption resonates with what we are trying to accomplish at AI4ALL. We know he will provide invaluable guidance as we expand our programs to reach millions around the world."

Jeff Wong, EY Global Chief Innovation Officer, says:

"I am honored to be joining the AI4ALL Advisory Board and to be able to help shape the great minds of the future. AI4ALL is actively working to address the skills shortage in AI by preparing the next generation of technology professionals to research and surface the untapped potential of the technology."

In Nigel Duffy's new position on the board of MIT's CSAIL he will advise on the direction of the lab's research and have a voice in project funding. Currently, CSAIL consists of more than 60 research groups at MIT which work to develop new technologies to positively impact global society.

Wong says: "At EY we have witnessed the critical role played by humans in overseeing and directing the technology, and by extension, the current talent gap that exists around AI. We recognize the importance of not only businesses looking to address this issue inside their workplaces but also the impact that can be had by working closely with leading academic institutions to address this pressing need. In our new board positions Nigel and I are looking forward to working collaboratively with these organizations to resolve challenges collectively."

About AI4ALL

AI4ALL is an Oakland, CA-based nonprofit working to increase diversity and inclusion in artificial intelligence. They educate the next generation of diverse AI leaders, build AI awareness, and expand on and promote beneficial AI. They do this work through programs like their summer AI education programs for underrepresented high school students, which are run in partnership with universities across North America. The programs increase access, awareness, and exposure to the field in a variety of ways including through hands-on technical education and connections to role models and mentors in the field. AI4ALL's vision is for AI to be developed by a broad group of thinkers and doers advancing AI for humanity's benefit.

