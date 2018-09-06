As per the announcement by Nordea Bank AB, the board of directors of Nordea Bank AB and a newly established and wholly-owned Finnish Company Nordea Holding Abp on October 25, 2017 signed a joint merger plan in which they have initiated a re-domiciliation of the parent company from Sweden to Finland. The change has been approved by the shareholders in the AGM scheduled on March 15, 2018. The change is anticipated to become fully effective on October 1st, 2018 and may be subject to change. On the effective date, the Nordea Sweden (SE0000427361) security, listed in Stockholm and Copenhagen and the Nordea Sweden FDR (FI0009902530) security listed in Helsinki, will be changed to the new Nordea Finland (Nordea Bank Abp - FI4000297767) security in the respective indexes. Based on the re-domiciliation of the parent company from Sweden to Finland, Nasdaq will act and change the domicile from Sweden to Finland in all NASDAQ OMX All-Share, Benchmark and Sector Indexes, based on section 3.1 in the methodology. https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/docs/Methodology_NORDIC.pdf The change in number of shares and free float in indexes will be adjusted based on the new domicile and will be effective as per the table below. Indexes Reference Index Expected Date of change names -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- All Share and OMXS, OMXC, OMXH As soon as practicable after the Sector Indexes completion date (Oct 1st, 2018) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Benchmark Indexes VINXB, OMXSB, Dec 3rd, 2018 (Next review effective OMXCB, OMXHB date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tradeable Indexes VINX30, OMXC25 Dec 27th, 2018 (Next review effective date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tradeable Indexes OMXS30 Jan 2nd, 2019 (Next review effective date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tradeable Indexes OMXH25 Feb 1st, 2019 (Next review effective date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at index@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=691815