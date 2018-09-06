The global automated biochemistry analyzers market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005793/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automated biochemistry analyzers market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is an increase in the geriatric population. Globally, the aging population has been growing rapidly. Subsequently, the number of people with age-related ailments such as kidney, heart, and liver problems, hemoglobin-related problems such as anemia as well as diabetes has been on the rise. Automated biochemistry analyzers are used for determining the health condition of a person by analyzing body fluid samples such as blood and urine.

This market research report on the global automated biochemistry analyzers market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing use of biochemical tests for pregnancy-related issues as one of the key emerging trends in the global automated biochemistry analyzers market:

Global automated biochemistry analyzers market: Increasing use of biochemical tests for pregnancy-related issues

Growing awareness about congenital malformations, chromosomal disorders, non-genetic fetal disorders, and single gene disorders has led to many pregnant women opting for diagnostic tests to know the condition of the developing fetus, so that necessary treatment can be undertaken in case of abnormalities. The biochemical test is conducted to determine the health condition of both the pregnant woman and the fetus generally include those for gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, trophoblastic disease, Down's syndrome, and neural tube defects. Further, biochemical markers are used to assess maternal, placental, and fetal health.

"It is very important that fetal tests are done in time to reduce risks and complications for pregnant women, which might occur in the later stages of pregnancy. With the advances in technology, automatic biochemical analyzers have been extensively used to conduct diagnostic tests with accuracy as well as on time, so that appropriate decisions for treatment can be taken," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools.

Global automated biochemistry analyzers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automated biochemistry analyzers market by end-user (healthcare centers and research organizations and academic institutes) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 43%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005793/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com