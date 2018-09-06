

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a move likely to add to tensions over documents related to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's record, Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., released several pages of emails that were previously marked 'committee confidential.'



The emails relate to Kavanaugh's views on racial profiling and affirmative action during his time as a White House operative under former President George W. Bush.



Booker argued the fact that tens of thousands of documents revealing Kavanaugh's views on key issues were deemed 'committee confidential' reflects the 'absurdity' of the process, which he described as a 'sham.'



Documents designated 'committee confidential' are not available to the public and are not supposed to be discussed publicly.



'The public has a right to access documents about a Supreme Court nominee's views on issues that are profoundly important, such as race and the law,' Booker said in a statement.



He added, 'This process has demonstrated an unprecedented level of secrecy and opaqueness that undermines the Senate's Constitutional duty to advice and consent.'



During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Kavanaugh's nomination, Booker acknowledged that releasing the documents violates Senate rules and could technically lead to his expulsion.



'I understand the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate,' Booker said. 'I openly invite and accept the consequences of my team releasing that email right now.'



Booker described the release of the emails as an act of 'civil disobedience' and the 'closest I'll probably ever have in my life to an 'I am Spartacus' moment.'



Meanwhile, Republicans on the committee accused Booker of political grandstanding, noting he is seen as a potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2020.



'Running for president is no excuse for violating the rules of the Senate,' said Senator John Cornyn, R-Tex. 'I'd encourage our colleagues to avoid the temptation to either violate the Senate rules or to treat the witness unfairly.'



'This is no different from the senator deciding to release classified information,' he added. 'That is irresponsible and outrageous.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX