Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2018) - At the request of IIROC, Drone Delivery Canada (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQB: TAKOF) ("Drone Delivery Canada" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

For more information, please visit www.dronedeliverycanada.com

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as Software as a Service (SaaS) for government and corporate organizations.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

For further information, please contact:

Tony Di Benedetto, CEO

Telephone: (416) 791-9399

Email: tony@dronedeliverycanada.com

Richard Buzbuzian, President

Telephone: (647) 501-3290

Email: richard@dronedeliverycanada.com