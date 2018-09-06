DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous Fyber N.V.: considers exchange offer to holders of convertible bond 06-Sep-2018 / 18:53 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Berlin, 6 September 2018 - Fyber *(FSE: FBEN), Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company") intends to explore different options to improve the capital structure of the Company. One option under consideration is the offering to the holders of its EUR 150,000,000 convertible bond which has a term until 27.07.2020 (ISIN XS1223161651, the "Bond") an opportunity to acquire new shares of the Company against payment of their Bonds (the "Offer"). The issue price for the new shares in the Company to be issued to the bondholders in the Offer is intended to be below the minimum issue price as currently provided for in the terms and conditions of the Bond, which as of now is EUR 3 per newly issued share. Fyber intends to invite the bondholders by way of a notice distributed through Clearstream and Euroclear to contact the Company. Once the management board, with approval by the supervisory board, has determined that the Offer will be made by the Company, the details of the Offer will be announced. The Offer and the increase of the share capital of the Company in order to provide for sufficient available new shares for the Offer would require approval by the general meeting of shareholders. An extraordinary general meeting would be convened after the details of the Offer have been determined and announced. The execution of the Offer or any other alternative option is subject to further consideration and final decision of the management and the supervisory board. *Notifying person:* Yaron Zaltsman, CFO *Investor Contact:* Sabrina Kassmannhuber ir@fyber.com +49 30 609 855 555 06-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Fyber N.V. Johannisstr. 20 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 609 855 528 E-mail: governance@fyber.com Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/ ISIN: NL0012377394 WKN: A2DUJD Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 721371 06-Sep-2018 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2018 12:53 ET (16:53 GMT)