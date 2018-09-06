Crealytics Introduces Google Comparison Shopping Service for EU Retailers

BERLIN, Sept. 06, 2018, the company announced today. Crealytics helps retailers avoid scarcity and bid inflation while maximizing financial incentives.



In response to a recent European Union Commission ruling, Google began offering discounted CPCs and rebates to advertisers that use the new Comparison Shopping format. To address that, Crealytics has crafted a different sort of Comparison Shopping Service - one that coordinates activities between traditional product advertising and this new format. Crealytics's offering maximizes the benefits that Google is now offering while mitigating the risk and work effort that is typically associated with other CSSs.

"Google's Comparison Shopping program has set off a gold rush," said Crealytics CEO Andreas Reiffen. "And retailers are only now waking up to the data problem. Even if the same party manages CSS and regular Google Shopping campaigns, without careful alignment of bids companies wind up competing against themselves. And most approaches to date have failed to capture enough data to maximize bidding opportunities over time."

Crealytics fully manages retailers' CSS feeds, enabling retailers to keep their inventory in line with their Google Shopping Feed. Moreover, its advanced feed-optimization tools enable retailers to lever new opportunities.

Crealytics's proprietary product advertising platform provides fully automated CSS reporting, giving retailers the data they need to make the right choices for each campaign.

