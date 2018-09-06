Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Senvion S.A. (IRSH) Senvion S.A.: Supervisory Board appoints Yves Rannou as Chief Executive Officer 06-Sep-2018 / 19:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Senvion S.A.: Supervisory Board appoints Yves Rannou as Chief Executive Officer* Luxembourg, September 6, 2018 - The Supervisory Board of Senvion S.A. ('Senvion') today appointed Yves Rannou as Chief Executive Officer of Senvion. Yves Rannou will take over his new role from acting interim Chief Executive Officer, Kumar Manav Sharma, in March 2019 at the latest. Kumar Manav Sharma will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer. Yves Rannou has more than 20 years of experience in leading positions in the renewable energy industry. Most recently, he was President and CEO of General Electric's Renewable Energy Hydro Division. Senvion Investor Relations contact (Notifying Person): Anja Siehler Senior Manager - Capital Markets phone: +352 26 00 - 5285 email: anja.siehler@senvion.com Contact: Anja Siehler Tel: +352 26 00 5285 Mobil: +4915221817093 E-mail: anja.siehler@senvion.com ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 Category Code: BOA TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 549300WUKZSK5CX6SM09 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5979 EQS News ID: 721475 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2018 13:13 ET (17:13 GMT)