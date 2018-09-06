Zurich - F10 Incubator and Accelerator - the Home of FinTech - is proud of the 13 Startups presenting their viable products in front of curious investors, FinTech experts, enthusiasts, journalists, as well as friends and family.

An intense six-month journey, including hard work and deprivation in the P2 «Prototype to Product» program, came to an end. As a worthy farewell, the grand finale in the form of a Demo Day took place at the Limmat Hall in Zurich on Thursday, 23rd of August. The F10 Batch III entrepreneurs were not only prepared but also full of passion for showing the audience their achievements, and the great atmosphere motivated the Startups to deliver their best performances. Around 300 selected guests found their way to the event location to catch up with the Startups and engage in tracking their accomplishments. Much excitement combined with anticipation filled the room throughout the afternoon and resulted in a successful evening.Over 10 nations took part in the «Prototype to Product» programThe Facts & Figures presented by F10 Incubator & Accelerator co-founder Andreas Iten underpins the previous track record and thought leadership of the proven expert. Over 10 nations took part in the «Prototype to Product» program so far, also crossing European borders. Even more impressive is the survival rate of 98 per cent for F10 graduates. Together with the figure of 220 which is the number of jobs the Startups created ...

