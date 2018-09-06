

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Americans are divided over whether President Donald Trump acted illegally in separate incidents during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to the results of a new Gallup poll.



Gallup asked about alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia as well as payments made to two women who alleged having affairs with Trump.



Twenty-nine percent of Americans said Trump acted illegally in the Russia matter, while 27 percent said he acted unethically but not illegally and 35 percent said he did nothing seriously wrong.



Americans are slightly more likely to say Trump acted illegally in making payments to former Playboy model Karen McDougal and adult film actress Stormy Daniels, with 31 percent expressing that view.



Meanwhile, 37 percent said Trump acted unethically but not illegally in the hush-money payments matter and 23 percent said he did nothing seriously wrong.



The poll was conducted the week after former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted of fraud and the president's former lawyer Michael Cohen plead guilty to felony campaign finance charges.



'The hush-money payments may be a more-threatening legal issue for Trump, given Cohen's testimony against Trump and the president's admission that the payments were made,' said Gallup Managing Editor Jeffrey M. Jones.



He added, 'Ultimately, the legality of Trump's payments may rest on whether campaign funds were used, which would constitute a violation of federal campaign finance law.'



Not surprisingly, the poll showed a significant partisan divide, with a majority of Democrats saying Trump acted illegally in both matters.



Few Republicans say Trump acted illegally, although they are about twice as likely to say Trump acted unethically but not illegally in the hush-money matter as in the Russia matter.



The Gallup survey of 1,511 adults was conducted August 27th through September 2nd and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.



