Cboe Global Markets Reports August 2018 Trading Volume

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported August monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of August statistics. Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017.

For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of

January 1, 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Year-To-Date

August August % July % August August % 2018 2017 Chg 2018 Chg 2018 2017 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 23

21

169 168

Total Volume 156,687 161,851 -3.2% 134,286 16.7% 1,299,672 1,158,415 12.2% Total ADV 6,812 7,037 -3.2% 6,395 6.5% 7,690 6,895 11.5% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 23

21

169 168

Total Volume 5,826 9,167 -36.4% 4,642 25.5% 49,409 50,281 -1.7% Total ADV 253 399 -36.4% 221 14.6% 292 299 -2.3% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 23

21

169 168

Total Volume 25,022 26,559 -5.8% 23,180 7.9% 221,139 214,086 3.3% Total ADV 1,088 1,155 -5.8% 1,104 -1.4% 1,309 1,274 2.7% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 23

22

172 172

Total Notional Value € 205,558 € 185,073 11.1% € 212,461 -3.2% € 1,771,607 € 1,676,667 5.7% Total ADNV € 8,937 € 8,047 11.1% € 9,657 -7.5% € 10,300 € 9,748 5.7% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 23

22

174 174

Total Notional Value $802,052 $622,742 28.8% $729,766 9.9% $6,688,881 $4,879,687 37.1% Total ADNV $34,872 $27,076 28.8% $33,171 5.1% $38,442 $28,044 37.1%



ADV= average daily volume ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

