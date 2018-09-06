

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) revealed a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $6.76 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $165.26 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $161.96 million or $0.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $665.31 million from $604.75 million last year.



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $161.96 Mln. vs. $153.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.28 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $665.31 Mln vs. $604.75 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.30 to $0.34 Next quarter revenue guidance: $825 - $865 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX