The "Germany Grocery 2018 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite decades of EU integration, national grocery markets remain quite different from each other. But there are strong commonalities too one is the rise of German hard discount. To understand what's in store in other markets one should look to their domestic market. And currently there is nothing short of a revolution going on at Aldi in Germany.

Meanwhile, after years of Lidl's growth outperforming the sector, the discounter has run out of steam and radical change is afoot. Once again Lidl acts as a trailblazer innovating in the supply chain, logistics and store design, but now against a backdrop of Aldi flying high.

While still dominated by cooperatives/mutuals Edeka and Rewe the arrival of AmazonFresh and PrimeNow has stirred up the sector in Germany. The shift to online grocery will gather steam, but this will take longer to develop than in the UK or France.

And after the Tengelmann estate has been carved up and integrated into their respective new owner's businesses, now the focus will shift to the convenience store sector another major opportunity in the tough German market.

As all major players have pledged record investment levels into their store estate and digital transformation, German grocery looks likely to become a beacon for store design and in store as well as store format innovation for years to come.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2c8qn2/germany_grocery?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005941/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Food and Grocery Retailing