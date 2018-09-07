

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday release July figures for home loans, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In June, the number of home loans were down 1.1 percent on month, while the value of loans fell 1.0 percent and investment lending sank 2.7 percent.



Australia also will see August results for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG; in July, the index score was 52.0.



Japan will see July data for household spending, labor cash earnings and its leading and coincident indexes.



Household spending is expected to fall 0.8 percent on year after losing 1.2 percent in June. Labor cash earnings are tipped to rise 2.4 percent on year, slowing from 3.6 percent in the previous month. The leading index is expected to see a score of 103.5, down from 104.7 a month earlier. The coincident is pegged at 115.7, down from 116.4.



Malaysia will provide July numbers for industrial and manufacturing production; in June, they were up an annual 1.1 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.



