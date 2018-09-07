

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 0.1 percent on year in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 283,387 yen.



That beat expectations for a decline of 0.9 percent following the 1.2 percent drop in June.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 605,746 yen, down 1.6 percent on year.



Among the individual components, spending was down on food, housing, fuel, furniture and clothing. It was up for medical care, communications equipment and education.



