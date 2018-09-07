AICM Hosts Responsible Care Global Charter Local Signing and the 10th Open-to-Public Day Closing Ceremony

SHANGHAI, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Witnessed by over 70 delegates from 37 member companies and a dozen of media representatives, AICM (Association of International Chemical Manufactures) hosted the Responsible Care Global Charter (RCGC)'s Local Signing and the 10th Open-to-Public Day (OTP) Closing Ceremony in Shanghai. Mr. Patrick Vandenhoeke, Chairman of Responsible Care Leading Group (RCLG), International Council of Chemical Association (ICCA) and Mr. Ji Jianjun, Executive Vice Secretary of Responsible Care Working Committee, China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation (CPCIF) attended the Ceremony and were featured as guest speakers. At the grand ceremony, 37 AICM member companies signed or renewed their commitments in the RCGC, and contributed to a lively roundtable discussion on the topics of "Responsible Care Implementations in China" and "Chemistry shapes the Future".

AICM has been the pioneer and leader of advancing Responsible Care in China. This is the 3rd RCGC Local Signing organized by AICM with support from ICCA in the past 10 years. Since 1988, AICM and its member companies have been taking the lead in introducing Responsible Care to China in collaboration with ICCA and CPCIF. AICM was granted as observer in the ICCA Responsible Care Leadership Group in 2010.

As a key implementation of Responsible Care, since 2009, AICM has been organizing OTP campaigns with member companies. In 2018, 28 member companies joined the AICM OTP campaign and opened over 40 sites throughout China in the theme of 'Green Architecture Inspired by Innovative Chemistry'. Air Liquide, Arkema, AkzoNobel, Allnex, Ashland, BASF, Cabot, Celanese, Clariant, Covestro, Dow, DSM, Eastman, Evonik, Henkel, Ingevity, Kemira, Linde, LANXESS, Mitsubishi, Merck, Methanex, PPG, SABIC, Solvay, Topsafe, Trinseo and WACKER showcased their commitments as responsible chemical industry giant to the public, with well-designed public speeches, plant visits, on-site demonstrations and community engagements.

ABOUT AICM

The Association of International Chemical Manufacturers (AICM) was founded in 1988 and represents nearly 70 major multinational companies across China's chemical industry. Its member's businesses cover R&D, manufacturing, sales, transportation, distribution and disposal of chemicals. AICM and its members share a common vision; to contribute to the sustainable development of a responsible chemical industry in China. AICM commits to promoting Responsible Care and other globally recognized chemical management principles among all stakeholders, by advocating cost-effective science and risk-based policies, to build up the chemical industry's contribution to the Chinese economy.