

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, surrendering almost 60 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,690-point plateau and it's called lower again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative thanks to ongoing trade concerns and another drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday as losses from the financial shares and the property stocks were tempered by support from the energy producers.



For the day, the index skidded 12.74 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 2,691.59 after trading between 2,683.74 and 2,719.41. The Shenzhen Composite Index slid 10.39 points or 0.72 percent to end at 1,431.86.



Among the actives, Gemdale tumbled 2.11 percent, while Poly Real Estate plummeted 3.46 percent, China Vanke plunged 2.56 percent, China Construction Bank fell 0.60 percent, Bank of China shed 0.85 percent, China Life Insurance and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China both lost 0.37 percent, China Merchants Bank slid 0.69 percent, China Shenhua Energy gained 0.33 percent, PetroChina added 0.61 percent, CITIC Securities retreated 0.38 percent and China Minsheng Bank and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved mostly lower on Thursday, extending the decline in the two previous sessions. The tech-heavy NASDAQ posted another significant loss, while the Dow managed to close in positive territory.



The Dow added 20.88 points or 0.08 percent to 25,995.87, the NASDAQ slumped 72.45 points or 0.91 percent to 7,922.73 and the S&P 500 fell 10.55 points or 0.37 percent at 2,878.05.



Traders kept an eye out for developments regarding trade, as U.S. and Canadian officials continue to hold talks on reforming NAFTA. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump purportedly intends to impose tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods imminently.



In economic news, payroll processor ADP said private sector employment rose less than expected in August. Later today, the Labor Department will release its more closely watched monthly jobs report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.



Despite data showing a decline in U.S. crude stockpiles, oil prices fell on Thursday amid fears of a drop in demand due to U.S.-China trade tensions. Crude oil futures for October delivery ended down $0.95 or 1.4 percent at $67.77 a barrel, the lowest settlement in two weeks.



