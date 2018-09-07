

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Justice Department is probing whether employees committed fraud in Wells Fargo & Co.'s (WFC) wholesale banking unit, following revelations that employees improperly altered customer information, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The Wall Street Journal previously reported that some employees in the unit added information on customer documents, such as Social Security numbers and dates of birth, without their consent.



