

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported its total comparable sales for the month of August 2018 increased 9.2 percent, with a 11.3 percent increase in U.S., a 2.7 percent rise in Canada, and Other International comparable sales rose 5.3 percent. E-commerce sales were up 23.8 percent.



Monthly Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 8.0 percent, with a 8.9 percent rise in U.S., a 4.8 percent increase in Canada, and 6.8 percent rise in Other International comparable sales. E-commerce sales were up 24.5 percent.



Net sales were $11.0 billion for the retail month of August, the four weeks ended September 2, 2018, an increase of 12.2 percent from $9.8 billion last year.



Total comparable sales for the fourth quarter increased 9.5 percent, with a 10.8 percent increase in U.S., a 5.7 percent rise in Canada, and Other International comparable sales rose 6.7 percent. E-commerce sales were up 26.2 percent.



Quarterly Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 7.2 percent, with a 7.8 percent rise in U.S., a 4.6 percent increase in Canada, and 6.9 percent rise in Other International comparable sales. E-commerce sales were up 26.3 percent.



For the 16-week fourth quarter, the Company reported net sales of $43.4 billion, an increase of 5.0 percent compared to net sales of $41.4 billion in the 17-week fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.



For the 52-week fiscal year ended September 2, 2018, the Company reported net sales of $138.4 billion, an increase of 9.7 percent from the $126.2 billion reported in the 53-week fiscal year 2017.



