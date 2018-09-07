

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Airlines Group said that its subsidiary, British Airways, is investigating the theft of customer data from its website, and the airline's mobile app. The stolen data did not include travel or passport details.



From 22:58 BST August 21 2018 until 21:45 BST September 5 2018 inclusive, the personal and financial details of customers making bookings on ba.com and the airline's app were compromised, IAG said.



The breach has been resolved and the website is working normally.



Alex Cruz, British Airways' Chairman and Chief Executive said: 'We are deeply sorry for the disruption that this criminal activity has caused. We take the protection of our customers' data very seriously.'



IAG noted that British Airways is communicating with affected customers and the airline advises any customers who believe they may have been affected by this incident to contact their banks or credit card providers and follow their recommended advice.



British Airways has notified the police and relevant authorities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX