

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC plans to launch a proxy fight to replace Campbell Soup Co.'s (CPB) entire board after the fund was underwhelmed by the company's plan to sell two business units, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



If it were to succeed in ousting the board, the activist hedge fund believes all potential options for the company could be back on the table. Third Point's prior stance was that a sale of the whole company was 'the only justifiable outcome' for Campbell under its current board and management.



Third Point could announce its slate, which includes Strawbridge, Third Point employees and former consumer-products executives, among others, as soon as this week, the people said. The deadline to nominate directors to be voted on at the company's annual meeting is September 16.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX