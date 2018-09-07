Uni-top Airlines Adds New Europe-China Air Cargo Routes

WUHAN, China, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Uni-top Airlines has recently added a new route from Liege, Belgium, to Wuhan, China, with a B747-400F. This is the latest European cargo route opened by the airline after the introduction of its route from Luxembourg to Wuhan onJanuary 26, 2018. In half a year, the Chinese private airline has successively opened two air cargo routes departing from Wuhan, China, an international channel for trade and logistics between European countries and China.

This new route has three flights per week, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, starting in Liege and arriving in Wuhan the next day. The flights use Boeing's B747-400F large full-cargo aircraft, which has a maximum capacity of 110 tons. At present, European manufacturers of automobile parts, particularly from Germany and the United Kingdom, are utilizing the route to ship to China. Similarly, Chinese companies specializing in electronics, fashion, and machine parts have been facilitated in shipping their products to Europe on the route.

Uni-top Airlines was established in 2008 and is the first Chinese private airline to independently operate long-range full-cargo aircraft. As early as 2009, Uni-top Airlines started to operate three B747-200F full-cargo aircraft at Wuhan Tianhe Airport. At present, Uni-top Airlines owns eleven wide-body freighters, including three B747-200Fs, one B747-400F, and seven A300-600Fs.

The opening of the "Luxembourg - Wuhan" and "Liege - Wuhan" air cargo routes will help Europe and China to share the benefits of the "Belt and Road" initiative, which will meet the fast-growing logistics demands between Europe and Central China. A new "Air Silk Road" across Europe and China is being built, which will become an economic corridor in the air, connecting Europe and Asia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/740375/Uni_Top_Airlines_Boeing_B747.jpg



