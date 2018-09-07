

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is losing further ground while the safe-haven yen strengthened on Friday amid worries about an escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions and after the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. President Donald Trump hinted a trade fight with Japan could be next. Tech stocks and exporters are among the leading decliners.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 209.26 points or 0.93 percent to 22,278.68, after touching a low of 22,210.67 in early trades. The Nikkei Index is losing for a sixth straight day.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Sony, Canon, Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are all declining more than 1 percent each.



In the auto space, Toyota is losing 1 percent and Honda is down almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is losing almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is lower by more than 2 percent after crude oil prices extended losses overnight.



Among the major gainers, Furukawa Co. is gaining almost 2 percent, while Chubu Electric Power and Kansai Electric Power are rising more than 1 percent each.



On the flip side, Screen Holdings is losing more than 7 percent, Advantest is declining more than 6 percent and Tokyo Electron is down 6 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that the average of household spending in Japan was up 0.1 percent on year in July, coming in at 283,387 yen. That beat expectations for a decline of 0.9 percent following the 1.2 percent drop in June.



Japan will also see July data for labor cash earnings and its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mostly lower on Thursday, extending the decline seen over the two previous sessions amid weakness in technology stocks. The release of a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector employment rose by less than expected in the month of August also weighed on the markets.



While the Dow inched up 20.88 points or 0.1 percent to 25,995.87, the Nasdaq slumped 72.45 points or 0.9 percent to 7,922.73 and the S&P 500 fell 10.55 points or 0.4 percent at 2,878.05.



The major European markets also moved lower over the course of the session. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices fell on Thursday as traders weighed the possibility of a drop in demand for crude due to U.S.-China trade tensions and the current economic turmoil in some emerging markets. Crude for October delivery slumped $0.95 or 1.4 percent to $67.77 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



