Hainan Airlines and Aigle Azur successfully complete their inaugural code-shared Paris=Beijing flight

BEIJING, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight HU8267/ZI887 took off from Paris Orly Airport at 1:45 pm on September 5 Paris time, and touched down at Beijing Capital International Airport at 6:35 am on September 6 local time, marking the launch of the code-shared Paris-Beijing service operated by Hainan Airlines and Aigle Azur. The non-stop route will be serviced by an Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft six times a week (three times in each direction), including the Paris=Beijing flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and the Beijing-Paris flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The service is the second codeshare flight launched by Hainan Airlines and Aigle Azur following the roll-out of their shared Xi'an=Paris route. The new non-stop service provides passengers travelling between China and France with additional travel options.

In 2018, Hainan Airlines launched the Haikou=Sydney, Shenzhen=Brussels, Beijing=Tijuana=Mexico City, Changsha=London, Shenzhen=Madrid, Shenzhen=Tianjin=Vancouver, Beijing-Edinburgh-Dublin-Beijing, Beijing-Dublin-Edinburgh-Beijing, Guangzhou=Tel Aviv and Shenzhen=Zurich services, among other international offerings. Currently, Hainan Airlines and its majority-owned subsidiaries have rolled out more than 1,700 domestic and international routes from and to nearly 220 cities across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. The airline is committed to providing passengers with a safe and comfortable travelling experience.

Paris-Beijing Flight Timetable (All times are local):

Flight No. Aircraft Schedule Departure

City Departure

Time Arrival

Time Arrival

City HU8267 A330 Monday Paris 1:45 pm 6:30 am +1 Beijing HU8267 A330 Wednesday/Friday Paris 1:45 pm 6:35 am +1 Beijing HU8268 A330 Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday Beijing 9:10 am 3:20 pm Paris

(Note: Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.)