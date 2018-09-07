sprite-preloader
CAPSE Announces the China Travel Awards in UK

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2018 Aviation Festival held in London, CAPSE (Civil Aviation Passenger Service Evaluation) and IAR (Institute for Aviation Research) jointly presented the China Travel Awards to many major global airlines. It was the first time for CAPSE to present the China Travel Awards to global airlines at an international aviation conference.

China Southern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Xiamen Airlines, Singapore Airlines and All Nippon Airways received the "Best Onboard Catering" awards, while Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, Singapore Airlines and Japan Airlines received the "Best In-Flight Entertainment" awards.

About CAPSE

Established in 2012, CAPSE (Civil Aviation Passenger Service Evaluation) is a third-party civil aviation service evaluation institute specializing in providing data consultation and service solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/740825/CAPSE_China_Travel_Awards_UK.jpg


© 2018 PR Newswire