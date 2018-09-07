According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global energy storage market for microgrids is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 17% during the forecast period. The increasing government support is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906006023/en/

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global energy storage market for microgrids is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 17% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Energy Storage Market for Microgrids 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global energy storage market for microgrids into the following applications:

Remote

Community and utility

Institution and campus

Military

In 2016, the remote segment accounted for 35% of the global market and is projected to decline to 33% by 2021, exhibiting almost 2% decrease in market share.

Global energy storage market for microgrids: Emerging trend in the market

The rising demand for microgrids in military applications is an emerging trend in the energy storage market for microgrids space. The military sector's interest in microgrids has been growing steadily as they look upon grid-independent power systems a way to provide continuous power to mission-critical loads and to supply power to military establishments in remote locations. Reliance on diesel generators for operation in remote locations is often found to be the weak link in the military operations. Transporting fuel in hostile war regions is dangerous and can be costly.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Energy Storage Market for Microgrids Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by application (remote, community and utility, institution and campus, and military)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (NEC Energy Solutions, NRG Energy, Saft, Samsung SDI, and UniEnergy Technologies)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906006023/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com