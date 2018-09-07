

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production expanded at a slower pace in July, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



The average daily output of Dutch manufacturing industry climbed 2 percent annually, following a 3.3 percent rise seen a month ago. The sector has logged expansion since October 2015.



July's growth was largely driven by a 5.4 percent increase in transport industry.



Month-on-month, industrial production slid 0.9 percent in July.



