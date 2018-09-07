

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced Friday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Augmenix, Inc., a privately-held company which has developed and commercialized the SpaceOAR System. The transaction consists of an upfront cash payment of $500 million, and up to $100 million for reaching sales-based milestones.



The transaction is expected to be immaterial to adjusted earnings per share in 2018 and 2019, accretive in 2020 and increasingly accretive thereafter.



On a GAAP basis, the transaction is expected to be less accretive, or more dilutive as the case may be, due to amortization expense and acquisition-related net charges. The acquisition is projected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



The SpaceOAR System is a therapy used to reduce common and debilitating side effects that men may experience after receiving prostate cancer radiotherapy.



Prior to radiation therapy, the SpaceOAR hydrogel is injected to create additional space between the rectum and prostate during treatment, thereby reducing rectal radiation dose and associated side effects.



The company noted that a single injection of the SpaceOAR hydrogel is designed to maintain the space between the rectum and prostate for three months - within the duration of a standard radiation treatment schedule. The absorbable hydrogel is gradually reabsorbed by the body within six months of injection.



The SpaceOAR hydrogel is CE Marked, cleared by the FDA and has been used in more than 30,000 patients worldwide. As a result of commercial adoption, expanded U.S. reimbursement and a total addressable market valued at $750 million, product sales are estimated to reach $50 million in 2018, and approach $90 million in 2019.



Augmenix, founded in 2008 based on technology from Incept LLC, is based in Bedford, MA, and has approximately 140 employees.



