

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Incyte Corp. (INCY), a Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company, announced Thursday that David Gryska, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, intends to retire at the end of 2018. The company has launched a search for his replacement.



Gryska, who joined Incyte in 2014, plans to remain at Incyte until the end of this year and will provide support during the transitional period.



Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte, said, 'As we wish Dave all the best for a long and healthy retirement, we look forward to welcoming his successor who will help us navigate our exciting future as we seek to build a fast-growing, profitable, global biopharmaceutical company.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX