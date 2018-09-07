sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

61,67 Euro		-1,73
-2,73 %
WKN: 896133 ISIN: US45337C1027 Ticker-Symbol: ICY 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INCYTE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INCYTE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,58
62,42
09:41
61,60
62,42
09:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INCYTE CORPORATION
INCYTE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INCYTE CORPORATION61,67-2,73 %