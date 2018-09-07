

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys Limited (INFY), an India-based provider of consulting, technology and next-generation services, announced Friday the formation of a joint venture with Singapore-based investment company Temasek.



The joint venture will support Temasek's digital transformation journey, managing a complex Cloud migration program that will enable Temasek to host its applications on a cloud platform.



The joint venture will integrate teams from Infosys and the operations of Temasek's wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, Trusted Source Pte Ltd, which currently delivers IT services to Temasek and a number of other clients.



As part of the transaction, Infosys will acquire a 60% stake in the joint venture and Temasek will hold 40%. The agreement is effective immediately.



Infosys and Temasek have named Shveta Arora, Vice President at Infosys, as Chief Executive Officer. The joint venture will be headquartered in Singapore, and more than 200 employees and contractors from Trusted Source will be part of it on establishment, in addition to Infosys staff who will join over time.



