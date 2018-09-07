Pan African Resources Plc - Barberton Mines Wage Negotiations Update

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

("Pan African Resources" or the "Company" or the "Group")

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDES BARBERTON MINES

WAGE NEGOTIATIONS

Pan African Resources is pleased to announce that Barberton Mines Proprietary Limited ("Barberton Mines") has successfully concluded a three-year wage agreement with the National Union of Mineworkers ("NUM") and the United Association of South Africa ("UASA") ("the Agreement"). NUM and UASA represent the majority of employees at Barberton Mines. The Agreement provides for an average annual wage increase of approximately 6.5% and 5.5% for NUM and UASA members, respectively, over the three years. The negotiations were successfully concluded with no industrial action or work stoppages.

For further information on Pan African Resources, please visit the Company's website at http://www.panafricanresources.com/

7 September 2018