Valmet's financial reporting in 2019

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on September 7, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will publish its Financial Statements Review, Half Year Financial Review and two Interim Reviews in 2019 as follows:

February 7, 2019 - Financial Statements Review for 2018

April 26, 2019 - Interim Review for January-March 2019

July 23, 2019 - Half Year Financial Review for January-June 2019

October 24, 2019 - Interim Review for January-September 2019

The Annual Report for 2018 will be published during the week starting on February 25, 2019 (week 9) at the latest.

Valmet's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Valmet's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

Further information, please contact:

Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen

CFO

Calle Loikkanen

Director, Investor Relations

